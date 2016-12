‘Uncle Joe’s Bathtub Gin’, With Special Guest Glenn Fleishman

Glenn Fleishman returns to the show. Topics include indoor plumbing, a spoiler-free discussion about HBO’s excellent “Westworld”, our favorite beverages, Apple’s AirPods launch debacle, Apple TV single sign-on, and more.

This episode of The Talk Show was edited by Caleb Sexton.