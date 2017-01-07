Ten Years Ago Today Steve Jobs Introduced the iPhone ★ It was the Apple keynote we had always wanted: the announcement of a game-changing product that Apple had successfully kept secret until Steve Jobs took it out of his pocket. Rumors were rampant that Apple was making “a phone”, but no one outside the company had any idea what kind of phone. Here’s video of the announcement. See you in an hour.

Apple, The New York Times, and China Katie Benner and Sui-Lee Wee, reporting for The New York Times: Apple, complying with what it said was a request from Chinese authorities, removed news apps created by The New York Times from its app store in China late last month. The move limits access to one of the few remaining channels for readers in mainland China to read The Times without resorting to special software. The government began blocking The Times's websites in 2012, after a series of articles on the wealth amassed by the family of Wen Jiabao, who was then prime minister, but it had struggled in recent months to prevent readers from using the Chinese-language app. Apple removed both the English-language and Chinese-language apps from the app store in China on Dec. 23. Apps from other international publications, including The Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal, were still available in the app store. "For some time now the New York Times app has not been permitted to display content to most users in China and we have been informed that the app is in violation of local regulations," Fred Sainz, an Apple spokesman, said of the Times apps. "As a result, the app must be taken down off the China App Store. When this situation changes, the App Store will once again offer the New York Times app for download in China." The Times's headline reads "Apple Removes New York Times Apps From Its Store in China". I think a more accurate headline would be something along the lines of "China Compels Apple to Remove New York Times Apps From Its Store in China". I don't think Apple had any choice here, other than pulling out of China. And given that The Times's website has been blocked in China since 2012, the closed, proprietary App Store has given Chinese readers four years of access to The Times that they couldn't get over the open web. China's authoritarian regime is the problem here, not Apple.

Ev Williams Announces Layoffs at Medium Ev Williams, announcing that Medium is laying off a third of its employees and somehow changing its approach to making money: Upon further reflection, it's clear that the broken system is ad-driven media on the internet. It simply doesn't serve people. In fact, it's not designed to. The vast majority of articles, videos, and other "content" we all consume on a daily basis is paid for — directly or indirectly — by corporations who are funding it in order to advance their goals. And it is measured, amplified, and rewarded based on its ability to do that. Period. As a result, we get…well, what we get. And it's getting worse. That's a big part of why we are making this change today. We decided we needed to take a different — and bolder — approach to this problem. We believe people who write and share ideas should be rewarded on their ability to enlighten and inform, not simply their ability to attract a few seconds of attention. We believe there are millions of thinking people who want to deepen their understanding of the world and are dissatisfied with what they get from traditional news and their social feeds. We believe that a better system — one that serves people — is possible. In fact, it's imperative. Sounds good, but with no details as to what this "different — and bolder — approach" is, it's hard to judge. I also don't think the problem is "ad-driven media on the internet" in general, but rather, the specific ways most ad-driven media on the internet work — and have worked, ever since the first banner ad in 1994. Measuring clicks and page views inevitably leads to clickbait. Instead, measure attention. There's no way to cheat that other than by producing content that is worthy of attention. Sidenote: Does anyone actually like those "highlights from other users" on Medium? I find them distracting and gross, and the more popular an article is, the more of them I see (and the more nonsensical some of them are).

Why Chris Adamson Bought a New Mac Pro Last Week Chris Adamson, "Capitulation": So, my last post was about my angst about replacing my 2008 Mac Pro tower, the best Mac I've ever owned. So what happened? Well, upon further reflection: The idea of a 2012 Mac Pro, even the CPU-upgraded Ramjet aftermarket ones, fell off the radar because with Apple's definition of obsolescence, that hardware will become unmaintainable as soon as 2018.

Similarly, someone pointed out that with the very idea of a third-party graphics card no longer in any of Apple’s shipping Macs, it could become difficult for the Hackintosh community to keep going. No idea if this is true, but it makes sense, I guess?

If I wanted a year-old iMac, or the new MacBook Pro, I could have bought either of those ages ago and wouldn’t be in this position.

Waiting isn’t really an option, with my 2008 machine not supported by Sierra. I think my needs, for development and especially for video work (Motion and Wirecast, mainly) are best served by the Mac Pro. Even the pathetic, three-year-old Mac Pro, because what I want is lots of cores, silent operation, and expandability of RAM and storage, something the iMac and MacBook Pro can’t offer. Given his situation and needs, I think he made a reasonable decision. But “capitulation” is exactly the right word. Wesley Moore’s Search for an Alternative to MacOS ★ Wesley Moore: I deeply value the consistency, versatility, reliability and integration of Mac OS X and the excellent quality hardware it runs on. However the current state of the Mac has me considering whether it’s still the right platform for me. He tried 13 different OSes. Running each one I was looking for these attributes: An integrated, consistent experience

Opinions and thoughtfulness: One tool for each job. A sensible/minimal selection of pre-installed applications.

Design: Simple, easy to use/understand interface Visually appealing and consistent HiDPI support

His favorite was Elementary, which, at a glance, does seem to be the open source OS that most values good design. But I don't see how most serious Mac users could switch to it happily. Moore might be able to do it because he's a Ruby developer who works in vim. The truth is, for most of us, there is no good alternative to MacOS. Nothing. And it took so long — not years but decades — for MacOS to get to where it is that I don't think any other OS could ever catch up. That's what's driving the arguably paranoid fear that Apple is abandoning the Mac. It's not so much the evidence (lack of updates to Mac Pro and Mac Mini, and concerns about software quality) as the high stakes: if the Mac goes away, the world will be left without a Mac-quality desktop OS. AirPod Cases Disguised as Dental Floss Dispensers I can see the appeal as a gag (especially if you live in a multi-AirPod-user household), but I don't see how this is an "anti-theft" strategy. I think the fear that thieves will attempt to snatch the buds out of your ears is going to prove unfounded, but I at least see how it's possible. But how would thieves even see your AirPods case? Only scenario I can think of is if you want to keep them on your desk at work and have untrustworthy colleagues. (I had a stack of CDs stolen from my desk at a temp job just after college — the CDs were worth more than I made from the gig.) But if you're worried about your case being stolen, it's a lot safer to keep it in your pocket than to keep it on your desk with a dental floss disguise.

On Chuq Von Rospach's 'Apple's 2016 in Review', and the AirPort and Mac Pro Lineups in Particular Chuq Von Rospach has a thoughtful look at the state of Apple. The whole piece is worth reading, but his comments on two particular products stood out to me. First, the AirPort lineup: Apple has products it has let languish without any significant update for long periods of time. If you look at how Apple's treated their AirPort line, you'd think Wi-Fi was a mature technology where nothing was really changing. In fact, a lot is happening including a big shift to mesh networks, and Apple has seemingly ignored all of that. It used to be you bought Airports because they were some of the best Wi-FI devices out there. Today, the only reason to buy them is you want easy, and because it has the Apple brand. They're woefully out of date (and in fact, I just replaced mine with a set of Eero devices, which are Apple easy to use, and blow Apple's products away in terms of performance). Rumors have come out that Apple has cancelled future development of these, but they're still for sale. Why? Something is clearly wrong with the AirPort line. Either it should have been updated long ago to remain state-of-the-art, or it should have been discontinued. Whether or not Apple should still be in the Wi-Fi router game is a reasonable argument. I think they should, but I can see the other side of the argument (that other companies do it well, and Apple should focus on areas where they stand alone). But there's no reasonable argument for the current AirPort state of affairs. And on the Mac Pro: To put the Mac pro in context: This was the "Can't Innovate my Ass" product that Apple produced to counter criticism that it wasn't innovative any more and that it was letting the Mac product line languish (hey, this isn't a new complaint…). They came out with something that was visually distinctive and they build a really interesting set of guts inside the trash can. But here's the problem: in retrospect, what they built was a device based around their own ego needs of proving their critics wrong, not a device that served the purposes of their power users. It's not configurable, it's not upgradeable, it's not expandable: It's pretty, and full of (for 2013) innovative hardware design, but is that really what Apple's power users needed? "What the hell happened with the Mac Pro?" is the most interesting question about Apple today. Because something clearly went way wrong with this product. I'm not convinced the basic idea for the design is unsound — the idea is that expansion would come in the form of external peripherals, rather than things you install inside the box. I still think that's probably the future of "expandable" computing. If Apple had updated the Mac Pro on a roughly annual basis, we wouldn't be calling this a disaster. I'm sure there would still be people who would wish that Apple had stuck with the traditional tower form factor, but we wouldn't all be saying "What the fuck?" If Apple were going to update this Mac Pro, we should have seen it two years ago. If Apple were going to scrap this design and replace it with something else (like they did with the short-lived "sunflower" iMac G4 design in 2002), we should have seen the replacement a year ago. And if they were planning to abolish the Mac Pro, that should have happened this past year — or at least we should have seen prices drop significantly on these three-year-old workstations.1 Updates to the same basic design would make sense. An all-new design would make sense. Getting out of the Mac Pro game would make sense. Selling 1000-day-old pro workstations at the same prices as in 2013 makes no sense. Whatever the explanation is, this situation is an unmitigated disaster.

How Donald Trump Tweets Interesting analysis of Trump's tweet style from Evan "Nerdwriter" Puschak. In a nut, he uses speech-like language, not written language. Puschak puts it well: "Instead of asking us to read, he forces us to hear." It's no secret I do not like the guy, but there's no denying that his use of Twitter is masterly. So Begins the Apple Watch Series 3 Rumor Chain Tim Hardwick, writing for MacRumors: On Tuesday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) claimed the next iteration of the wearable device will be manufactured by Taiwan-based Quanta, which was also responsible for the production of Apple's first and second-generation smartwatch. Citing market watchers with knowledge of Quanta's plans, the paper said improving battery life is the manufacturer's "main task", but beside general performance improvements, the device's other hardware would not see much change. Quanta declined to comment on the report, calling it "market speculation". I've been testing the Nike Plus Apple Watch, and it gets much better battery life than my original series Apple Watch. With WatchOS 3.1 it can go two days without a charge, even wearing it to sleep. If Series 3 improves battery life even further, it could turn Apple Watch into a "charge once or twice a week" device, which would be nice. Update: Or even better, perhaps with increased battery life, Apple could give Series 3 an always-on display? That's still my biggest gripe about Apple Watch.

Craig Hockenberry's 'Making Sense of Color Management' When I was an incoming freshman at Drexel University in 1991, the school had a program, in collaboration with Apple, that allowed students to buy Macintosh computers at a significant discount. I had narrowed my choices to two: a Mac LC and a Mac SE/30. The SE/30 was significantly faster. But I wound up choosing the LC for one reason: the LC came with a color display, and the SE/30's display was black and white. Even today, I love the original Mac's 9-inch black and white display, but even then, just seven years after the Mac debuted, that love was nostalgic. A color display was, for me, an irresistible draw. The display on that Mac LC now sounds quaint. It measured only 12 inches diagonally (common for notebooks today, but the LC was a desktop), with 512 × 384 pixel resolution. A retina display it was not. And it could only display 256 colors at a time. Today that sounds ludicrous. In 1991 it sounded luxurious — most Macs were black-and-white and many PCs with color support could only show 16 colors at a time. Macs that could display "thousands" of colors cost thousands of dollars more.1 For a while, I was obsessed with a Mac golfing game. (Exciting, right?) As a computer nerd and budding designer, I noticed immediately that the game's graphics seemed too good to be true — the scenery on the golf courses was clearly better looking than what was possible with the system's 256 color palette. I delved into it and learned that while my LC indeed could not display more than 256 colors at a time, the OS provided APIs that allowed an app to specify which 256 colors to display.2 The golf game, for obvious reasons, used a custom palette with way more greens than the system's standard palette. "That's clever", I remember thinking. I also remember thinking that 256 colors no longer seemed like "a lot". A few years later, after I'd immersed myself in the online indie Mac developer/power user community, I became aware of a design studio that specialized in a delightfully specific niche: software icons. Their name said it all: The Iconfactory. Soon, The Iconfactory started making their own apps, too, the user interfaces for which were just as exquisitely pixel-perfect as their icons. The Iconfactory's developer was a very tall fellow named Craig Hockenberry. Craig's long been a good friend. So, when he asked me last year if I'd consider writing the foreword to a book he was writing about color management, I was honored. Making Sense of Color Management came out last month. It is an excellent book — useful for both designers and developers who are trying to, well, make sense of the state of the art in color management. Here's an example. You specify a certain exact RGB color in your CSS for a web page. Then you make a graphic for that web page, with the exact same RGB value for the background color. But when you put the graphic on the web page, the background colors don't match up. But only in some browsers, on some platforms. What the hell is going on? In this book, Craig tells us not just what to do, but why. It's not merely a checklist of steps to follow blindly, but rather a foundation of knowledge. The famed physicist Richard Feynman believed that if he couldn't explain a complex subject to an audience of first-year students, that meant he himself didn't truly understand the subject. This book is proof that Craig now truly understands how modern color management works. A few salient facts: It's an e-book, and it costs only $8.

You can read it in iBooks, Kindle, and as a PDF. You only have to buy it once.

It’s only 91 pages long. It contains everything you need to know, and nothing you don’t.

It’s published by A Book Apart, so unsurprisingly it’s well-edited and exquisitely-designed. Color graphics have never been easy. As our technical capabilities have expanded (e.g. wide color gamut displays), so has the complexity involved in understanding how it all works. If you work in design or graphics, you should read this book. See also: Craig’s blog post announcing the publication of the book, and the mini-site he created to accompany it. Last but not least, Craig and I discussed the book a few weeks ago on my podcast. ★

With No Warning, House Republicans Vote to Hobble Independent Ethics Office Eric Lipton, reporting for The New York Times: House Republicans, defying their top leaders, voted Monday to significantly curtail the power of an independent ethics office set up in 2008 in the aftermath of corruption scandals that sent three members of Congress to jail. The move to weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics was not public until late Monday, when Representative Robert Goodlatte, Republican of Virginia and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, announced that the House Republican Conference had approved the change with no advance public notice or debate. In its place, a new Office of Congressional Complaint Review would be set up within the House Ethics Committee, which before the creation of the Office of Congressional Ethics had been accused of ignoring credible allegations of wrongdoing by lawmakers. A secret vote within the Republican caucus to effectively eliminate the office that investigates their own misconduct. This is an outrage. Mr. Goodlatte defended the action in a statement issued Monday evening, saying it would strengthen ethics oversight in the House while also giving lawmakers better protections against what some members have called overzealous efforts by the Office of Congressional Ethics. Orwellian double-speak: strengthening an ethics office by stripping its independence. The Republicans — in the House at least — are dropping all pretense that they intend to govern with any integrity. Update: 12 hours later: House Republicans, facing a storm of bipartisan criticism, including from President-elect Donald J. Trump, moved early Tuesday afternoon to reverse their plan to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics. Founded in 2014 by three former senior managers from Apple's iPod and iPhone groups, Pearl has tried to replicate what its leaders view as the best parts of Apple's culture, like its fanatical dedication to quality and beautiful design. But the founders also consciously rejected some of the less appealing aspects of life at Apple, like its Founded in 2014 by three former senior managers from Apple’s iPod and iPhone groups, Pearl has tried to replicate what its leaders view as the best parts of Apple’s culture, like its fanatical dedication to quality and beautiful design. But the founders also consciously rejected some of the less appealing aspects of life at Apple, like its legendary secrecy and top-down management style. The start-up, which makes high-tech accessories for cars, holds weekly meetings with its entire staff. Managers brief them on coming products, company finances, technical problems, even the presentations made to the board. As the article notes, you just don’t see as many startups from Apple employees as you do from other companies. MacOS Sierra PDF Problems Get Worse in 10.12.2 ★ Adam Engst, writing for TidBITS: It pains me to say this, speaking as the co-author of “Take Control of Preview”, but I have to recommend that Sierra users avoid using Preview to edit PDF documents until Apple fixes these bugs. If editing a PDF in Preview in unavoidable, be sure to work only on a copy of the file and retain the original in case editing introduces corruption of any sort. Smile’s PDFpen is the obvious alternative for PDF manipulation of all sorts (and for documentation, we have “Take Control of PDFpen 8” too), although Adobe’s Acrobat DC is also an option, albeit an expensive one. What went wrong? Engst quotes developer Christian Grunenberg: Apple wants to use a common foundation for both iOS and macOS. However, it was released way too early, and for the first time (at least in my experience) Apple deprecated several features without caring about compatibility. And to make things worse, lots of former features are now broken or not implemented at all, meaning that we had to add lots of workarounds or implement stuff on our own. And there’s still work left to be done. In other words, parity with iOS took priority. On the bright side, when this happened with the iWork suite, the Mac apps eventually gained back most of the functionality that was removed for parity with iOS. But it sure seems like Apple pulled the trigger on this at least a year before it was ready. The Difference Between Google Assistant and Siri ★ Matt Birchler: The tech narrative is that Siri sucks and Google Assistant is the second coming. I have been using Siri for years, and have been going 100% in on Android over the last few weeks and have given Google Assistant a solid effort. My experience has been a little different than the popular narrative. This matches my experience as well.

