‘Frolic’, With Special Guest Craig Hockenberry

Craig Hockenberry returns to the show with his gigantic fleshy palms. Topics include Donald Trump’s highly publicized meeting with a handful of U.S. tech company leaders (including Tim Cook), the release of Nintendo’s Super Mario Run for iPhone, Uber’s autonomous car that was caught cruising straight through a red light in San Francisco, and Craig’s excellent new book, Making Sense of Color Management.

