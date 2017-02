‘Corporate Stiffy’, With Special Guest John Moltz

John Moltz returns to the show. Topics include: 🐩💨, iPad vs. Mac for productivity (and why the iPad isn’t a self-sufficient platform), nostalgia for System 7, speculation on this year’s upcoming new iPhones, and more.

Alternative title for this episode: 🏢🍆.

This episode of The Talk Show was edited by Caleb Sexton.