Turns Out the Telephoto Camera on the iPhones 11 Does Not Support Night Mode

From The Verge’s story on Deep Fusion, coming in iOS 13.2 beta 1 (which, I’ve been informed, is now scheduled to drop tomorrow or maybe even later this week, not today as originally planned):

With Deep Fusion, the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro cameras will have three modes of operation that automatically kick in based on light levels and the lens you’re using: The standard wide angle lens will use Apple’s enhanced Smart HDR for bright to medium-light scenes, with Deep Fusion kicking in for medium to low light, and Night mode coming on for dark scenes.

The tele lens will mostly use Deep Fusion, with Smart HDR only taking over for very bright scenes, and Night mode for very dark scenes.

The ultrawide will always use Smart HDR, as it does not support either Deep Fusion or Night mode.

Until yesterday, I was under the same impression as the above. But Sebastiaan de With — co-creator of the excellent iPhone camera app Halide — pointed out on Twitter that Night Mode only works with the regular wide-angle lens. You can shoot with 2× zoom with Night Mode, but when you do, it uses the wide angle camera and digitally, rather than optically, zooms to the 2× field of view.

You can see this yourself in the EXIF data. Shoot an image using Night Mode at 2× zoom, and look at the lens information in Photos on the Mac. It will say “iPhone 11 Pro back triple camera 4.25mm f/1.8”. That’s the wide-angle camera. The telephoto camera is “6mm f/2”, and the ultra-wide is “1.54mm f/2.4”. (The front-facing camera is “2.71mm f/2.2”.)

0.5× always uses the ultra-wide camera, because you can’t get that field of view otherwise. 1× always uses the wide angle, because that camera has the best sensor and fastest lens. But 2× doesn’t mean you’re always using the telephoto camera — in low light it will use the wide-angle camera and digital zoom. Previous iPhones with dual camera systems have done the same thing in low light conditions, but a lot of us — myself included — made the wrong assumption about Night Mode and “2× zoom”.