Return and Enter Are Two Different Keys

A New York Times mini crossword clue over the weekend was based on the notion that “Enter” is just a synonym for the Return key. It’s not. They’re two different keys that usually perform the same action, but not always.

All keyboards have a dedicated Return key — it’s the big key you’re thinking of above the right Shift key. On a Mac, the key code when you press Return is 36, and the glyph for the key is ↵.

A dedicated Enter key is generally only present on extended keyboards with a numeric keypad — it’s the key in the lower-right corner and is generally the only oversized key on the keyboard that is larger vertically, not horizontally. Its Mac key code is 76 and its glyph is ⌅. Just look at such a keyboard: the Return key says “Return”, and the Enter key says “Enter”.

If your keyboard doesn’t have a dedicated Enter key, you can type the Enter key by pressing Fn-Return. That’s why some Return keys have “Enter” printed in small type above the word “Return”. If your keyboard has neither a dedicated Enter key nor an Fn modifier key, I don’t think you can type Enter, without resorting to sorcery.1

Return and Enter do usually perform the same action, but not always:

In Tweetbot for Mac, when you’re editing a tweet, Return will insert a newline character; Enter will immediately send the tweet.

In Script Editor and Script Debugger, Return inserts a newline, but Enter will compile the script.

In a BBEdit shell worksheet, Return inserts a newline, but Enter will execute the current line.

In some spreadsheets (but not Numbers), Return will confirm the contents of the cell you’re editing and move the selection to the next row; Enter will just confirm the contents of the current cell.

As a general rule, when they differ, Return is simply the key for typing a newline character (which, on classic Mac OS, was literally a return character, but let’s not get into that here), whereas Enter enters what you’ve already typed without adding a new line.2