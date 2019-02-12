MacRumors Projects WWDC Dates: June 3-7 in San Jose

Joe Rossignol, writing for MacRumors:

In our continued research, we discovered that San Jose requires permitting for large public events such as Apple’s WWDC Bash, which took place at the Discovery Meadow park next to McEnery in 2018. Following that thread, we unearthed a 2019 events calendar from the City of San Jose’s Office of Cultural Affairs that lists this year’s WWDC Bash at Discovery Meadow on the evening of Thursday, June 6. The event is named “Team San Jose 2019 WWDC” and is organized by “Apple.” An identical WWDC entry was listed in the Office of Cultural Affairs’ 2018 events calendar for the actual WWDC 2018 Bash.

Nothing’s official until it’s official, but June 3-7 in San Jose has been the smart money bet all along. It seems highly unlikely Apple will move WWDC back to San Francisco, and the O’Reilly Velocity conference is in San Jose June 10-13.

Hotel rates in downtown San Jose are higher than they’ve been the last two years, but that’s been true for these dates for months. They’ve already gone up since MacRumors published this story this morning, though.

