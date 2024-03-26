WWDC 2024: June 10–14

No changes to the format: online conference with in-person attendance for the Monday keynote:

WWDC24 will include an in-person experience on June 10 that will provide developers the opportunity to watch the keynote at Apple Park, meet with Apple team members, and take part in special activities. Space will be limited, and details on how to apply to attend can be found on the Apple Developer site and app.

Announced pretty much right on schedule too. 2020 was an unusual year, to say the least, but starting in 2021 the WWDC dates were announced March 30, April 5, March 29, and now March 26.

Update: Greg Joswiak on Twitter/X:

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible!

“Absolutely Incredible” with capital letters. No idea what that could mean. A true puzzle for the ages.

★ Tuesday, 26 March 2024