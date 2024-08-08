Apple Announces New Fee Structure and Updated Guidelines for Apps in the EU That Link Out to the Web for Purchases

Benjamin Mayo, writing at 9to5Mac:

Following the EU ruling in June that said Apple’s App Store anti-steering policies are officially in breach of the Digital Markets Act, Apple is announcing changes. Specifically, these changes address the rules around app developers linking out to the web to inform users about alternative payment methods. [...] If you are operating under the EU alternative business terms, the Core Technology Fee still applies on installs. Additionally, the fees are charged as follows: Initial Acquisition Fee: 5%

Store Services Fee: 10% (reduced to 5% for members of the App Store Small Business Program, or a qualifying renewal of a subscription after one year) If you are continuing to offer your app inside the App Store under the standard business terms, the Core Technology Fee does not apply (as it never did). But the associated link out commission fee rates are increased: Initial Acquisition Fee: 5%

Store Services Fee: 20% (reduced to 7% for members of the App Store Small Business Program, or a qualifying renewal of a subscription after one year) This results in a complicated matrix of eligibility and fee costs, that developers will need to carefully evaluate. The new terms are available now to review on Apple’s developer website, including an updated fee calculator.

“Complicated matrix of eligibility and fee costs” is an understatement. Understanding all of this seems like it requires a CPA. I’ve looked across social media and read a slew of posts about this news, and I haven’t found a single person saying anything other than this is a convoluted mess. I think that’s as much on the DMA as it is on Apple: a convoluted mess of a compliance plan for a convoluted mess of a law.

What many people want is for Apple to just give in, concede, and allow iOS apps in the EU to just collect payments however they want, in-app or through links to the web, freely. Where by freely I mean free-of-charge freely. No CTF for downloads, no tracking of purchases made after users tap a link in the app to the web. What Apple wants is to continue making bank from every purchase on digital goods from an iOS app. We’re left with a mess where no one is happy with the result.

