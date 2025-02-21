‘Ready’ Is the New ‘Approved’

File this one under “precise words matter”. Remember the whole thing a few weeks back, where AltStore PAL — an EU alternative app marketplace for iOS — published Hot Tub, a hardcore porno app, and billed it as “approved” by Apple because that’s the word Apple used for apps that were merely notarized for distribution? I wrote then:

If we want to get nitty-gritty over verbs, I’d argue that Apple accepts apps — like Hot Tub — for notarization, not approves. Begrudging acceptance is more of a thing than begrudging approval.

AltStore’s Riley Testut today noted a change in Apple’s notarization confirmation emails.

February 11: “The following app has been approved for distribution”

February 19: “The following app is ready for distribution”

I only wish I’d thought of ready as an even more neutral-in-terms-of-conveying-approval word than accepted. I’d have bet my house that Apple would change this language in some way. Ready is perfect here — in no way a euphemism, but in no way conveying approval.

★ Friday, 21 February 2025