Daring Fireball Turns 15

15 years ago this week, I started Daring Fireball with this piece on a then-new lineup of PowerMac G4’s. I groan at the use of “the Daring Fireball” in lieu of the first person, but otherwise it holds up pretty well stylistically.

A quick tally: to date I’ve written 1,173 full columns and 25,486 Linked List entries (including this one). Total word count, not including the entry titles:

Full columns: 1,048,662 original words (1,190,759 total words, including blockquotes).

Linked List entries: 952,854 original words (1,923,963 total words, including blockquotes).

Combined: 2,001,516 original words (3,114,722 total words, including blockquotes).

Not bad.