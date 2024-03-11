Once More Unto the Apple / Epic / European-Commission Breach, Dear Friends, Once More

By John Gruber
Three weeks ago, when Epic Games announced their approval from Apple for a new Apple developer account, under Epic’s Swedish subsidiary, and their intention to use that account to create an Epic Games Store app marketplace in the EU, the assumption was that this had been approved at a high level inside Apple. It seemed pretty safe to assume that no one at Apple had forgotten who Epic is, and that was certainly how Epic presented it, starting with Tim Sweeney graciously describing it as “a good faith move by Apple amidst our cataclysmic antitrust battle”.
So the conventional wisdom as to what has occurred from then forward goes like this:
This list is largely true, but the problem is item 2. Epic, under the assumption or hope that the DMA demanded Apple permit them to open a store, had simply gone through the enrollment form on Apple’s developer website and paid the $99 annual fee. Per Sweeney, responding to a question from me tonight on Twitter/X, that was Friday, February 9, and their account was approved on the following Monday, February 12. Epic made their public announcement that they intended to create an Epic Games Store for iOS in the EU on Friday, February 16.
That announcement, seemingly, was in fact the first time Epic’s plans came to the attention of Apple’s leadership. Schiller’s email to Sweeney was sent the following Friday, February 23, and concluded:
You have stated that allowing enrollment of Epic Games Sweden in the Developer Program is “a good faith move by Apple.” We invite you to provide us with written assurance that you are also acting in good faith, and that Epic Games Sweden will, despite your public actions and rhetoric, honor all of its commitments. In plain, unqualified terms, please tell us why we should trust Epic this time.
It doesn’t make any sense for Schiller to have asked that on February 23 if any senior Apple executives had considered the implications — including Epic’s history of performative non-compliance with the App Store’s terms — and explicitly approved Epic’s new developer account two weeks earlier. Florian Mueller was the first observer to note this, in a post on his new site Games Fray on March 6, this past Wednesday:
The original grant of the developer account appeared to be a sign of a potential improvement of their relationship, but that may have been the result of an oversight as opposed to a conscious decision by Apple’s executives and lawyers to give Epic a chance to prove to be a reliable app store operator in the EU. Right after the developer account was announced (February 16, 2024), Epic’s Swedish subsidiary applied for a DMA consultation slot, and five days later apparently saw that the request had been turned down. Those consultations are offered by Apple to organizations interested in exercising certain rights under the DMA with a view to alternative app stores. The fact that they weren’t going to talk to Epic about this was already a first negative sign.
Stephen Warwick, reporting for iMore, followed up on Florian’s speculation and confirmed it:
Apple has confirmed to iMore that Epic Games Sweden entered the DLPA without any executive review on Apple’s part, confirming Mueller’s suspicion.
To be clear, regardless of executive review, “Apple” had approved Epic Games Sweden’s developer account. But that approval was seemingly automated, or mostly automated, and it was only after that when Apple executives and lawyers engaged Epic in any back-and-forth regarding assurances of future compliance with Apple’s DMA guidelines.
So the real order of events is something more like this:
I.e., while Apple as an institution granted, revoked, and under public pressure reinstated Epic’s new account, from the perspective of Apple leadership, they only revoked a new account that had been created through an automated system — not for criticism, per se, but for the same reason Epic’s Fortnite developer account remains revoked and Fortnite remains unavailable on Apple platforms worldwide: for the 2020 Fortnite IAP Trojan horse stunt. The “colorful” tweets Schiller quoted and which Apple’s attorney cited were mentioned as proof that Epic hadn’t changed, not as the reason for revoking the new account.
I’m farting into the wind by writing about this somewhat subtle distinction, because the conventional wisdom isn’t going to change. Almost everyone paying any attention at all to this will continue to believe, forever, that Apple executives granted Epic a new developer account and then revoked it because Tim Sweeney tweeted things they didn’t like about their DMA plans.2
The bottom line remains as I concluded Friday: Apple played this whole thing terribly. The automated developer program enrollment form — the one that gave Epic the impression they’d been granted express permission to proceed with building an iOS marketplace for the EU — is Apple’s. The whole App Store bureaucracy is Apple’s. (Or as Sweeney aptly called it tonight, “Apple’s App DMV”.)
At the beginning of Apple attorney Mark Perry’s letter terminating Epic’s new developer account, he lays bare Apple’s thinking:
In the past, Epic has denigrated Apple’s developer terms, including the Developer Program License Agreement (DPLA) as a prelude to breaking them.
To Apple executives, it might have made sense to cite in their correspondence with Epic their ongoing denigration of Apple’s developer terms, as evidence that Epic remains recalcitrant and untrustworthy. To almost everyone outside Apple Park, however — most especially (a) third-party developers who have been, for years, souring on Apple’s App Store policies; and (b) EC commissioners, who are ebulliently roasting Apple as a regulatory target and feasting on the resulting publicity — it looks not like a policy of “We’re not going to reinstate Developer Program privileges to a proven rule-breaker whose stated goal was then, and remains now, to break our control over our own platform”, but instead a retaliatory policy of “We’ll terminate the account of any developer who speaks out against us.”
That Apple couldn’t see how this would play is on them.
I asked Sweeney on Twitter/X about the approval timeline wondering whether it was measured in mere hours (or minutes, even) or days. If it had been immediately, or nearly so, wouldn’t it seem likely to have been part of an automated approval for new developer accounts, not a dramatic change of stance on Apple’s part regarding Epic Games post-Fortnite IAP lawsuit? Apple fought hard in court — US court, of course, which now matters — to assert its right to revoke Epic’s Fortnite developer account and permanently ban Fortnite from the App Store. But if Sweeney is correct and the approval of the new account came three days after enrollment — even if over a weekend — it seems reasonable for Epic to have assumed they were cleared. Not that Apple had a change of heart, but that Apple accepted that the DMA changed the ground rules in the EU.
Which, it is now clear, the DMA has indeed done. ↩︎
Apple attorney Mark Perry’s letter to Epic’s attorneys informing them Apple was terminating Epic’s new developer program account cited just one tweet, in which Sweeney embedded a photo of the two Steves working on an Apple II. Sweeney doesn’t mention either Steve by name, but added the photo after writing:
Apple is a few bold and visionary decisions away from being the company they once were and that they still advertise themselves to be: beloved brand to consumers, partner to developers, and overlord to none.
The clear implication being that Apple was different — and better — under Steve Jobs. But, Jobs is the guy who, in February 2011, emailed this to Eddy Cue and Phil Schiller:
I think this is all pretty simple — iBooks is going to be the only bookstore on iOS devices. We need to hold our heads high. One can read books bought elsewhere, just not buy/rent/subscribe from iOS without paying us, which we acknowledge is prohibitive for many things.
So one can imagine that if you worked with Jobs personally, considered him a friend, and continue to miss him dearly, being a bit annoyed by Sweeney’s insinuation that he knows how Jobs would proceed today with the App Store better than you. ↩︎︎