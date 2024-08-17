Beta 6 of MacOS 15 Sequoia Now Prompts Monthly, Instead of Weekly, for Screen Recording Permissions

Chance Miller, writing for 9to5Mac:

In macOS Sequoia beta 6, however, Apple has adjusted this policy and will now prompt users on a monthly basis instead. macOS Sequoia will also no longer prompt you to approve screen recording permissions every time you reboot your Mac. Apple’s initial plan to require authorization weekly prompted a lot of blowback from Mac users, including Jason Snell at Six Colors and John Gruber at Daring Fireball. Apple seemingly heard all of this feedback and determined that a one-month approval window is a fair compromise. [...] A permission request on a monthly basis is certainly better than one on a weekly basis, but I still think there needs to be a way to permanently grant an app screen recording permissions.

Agreed. Perhaps the seemingly under-documented Persistent Content Capture entitlement, pointed out by Craig Hockenberry (who works on the excellent longstanding Iconfactory utility xScope, the entire point of which requires screen content capture) could be a part of such an exemption?

I do think, after some off-the-record conversations this week, that both the MacOS and security teams at Apple are trying to get the balance right on these permission issues. I continue to think part of the problem is thinking too small, and requiring what’s effectively whack-a-mole with multiple recurring permission prompts. Playing that game of whack-a-mole monthly instead of weekly is absolutely an improvement. But I still think there ought to be a way to grant a properly notarized app permanent permission.

